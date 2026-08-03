Lucy Dacus Covers Blaze Foley’s “Clay Pigeons”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 12:58 PM

According to Stereogum.com, the Texan outlaw country singer Blaze Foley was never a big name during his lifetime but his legend has grown since he was shot dead in 1989 at the age of 39. Foley has been the subject of tribute songs like Lucinda Williams’ “Drunken Angel” and Ethan Hawke directed and starred in the 2018 biopic Blaze. On Friday, people will get the new tribute album Sittin’ With Blaze, which features Foley covers from people like Phosphorescent, John Moreland and the aforementioned Lucinda Williams.

And today, artist Lucy Dacus has shared her own contribution. Lucy Dacus recently joined Haley Williams at the Newport Folk Festival and played her own guest-heavy set. In the past few months, she has appeared on songs from Smidley, Madi Diaz and her boygenius bandmate Phoebe Bridgers. For the Blaze Foley tribute comp, Dacus has covered Foley’s song “Clay Pigeons,” which is an itinerant acoustic ramble that has already been covered by people like John Prine and Michael Cera. Dacus‘ all-acoustic version is warm and lovely and it is fun to hear her sing lyrics that she would have absolutely never written.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin