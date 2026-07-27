Madi Diaz Joins Forces With Lucy Dacus For Collaborative New Version “Heavy Metal”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2026 - 5:20 PM

Madi Diaz just completed a run of shows throughout the North East, including a performance at the venerated Newport Folk Festival. In addition to her own set, she made guest appearances with several others, including Hayley Williams, Lizzy McAlpine, Kathleen Edwards and Lucy Dacus. Today, Diaz and Dacus continue the collaboration and present “Heavy Metal (UN-unplugged),” which is the second single from Fatal Optimist (UN-unplugged), a deluxe release that will be out on September 4, through ANTI.

Following “This is How a Woman Leaves (UN-unplugged),” which Stereogum called “a breakup song with a titanic chorus,” this Un-unplugged version of “Heavy Metal” finds Diaz re-working the Fatal Optimist “stunner” (Rolling Stone). While talking about the track and Dacus, Diaz comments: “Doesn’t Lucy Dacus just sound like Frank Sinatra with a velvet cape and gloves on? I could listen to her verse in my ears on repeat. I was so honored when she agreed to add her sparkle to this song. She is just soon unbelievably hardcore. And on top of that, the band really shines on this track in every single way. I know we somehow made a longish track even longer but every tone, every note, every little break and shimmer is just so felt and tender. It goes so hard, but oh so sweetly – I almost wish it would play for forever.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin