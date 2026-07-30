Soft Cell Share Feel-Good New Video For “In Heaven (When I Dance With You)”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2026 - 1:35 PM

Today, electronic music band Soft Cell, singer and frontman Marc Almond and multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Ball, have released a feelgood and kitsch video for new single, “In Heaven (When I Dance With You).” Out digitally on all platforms, this summery and poppy cut is the second single taken from Danceteria, which is Soft Cell‘s sixth and final studio album that us set for release on September 25 through Republic of Music. Created by collage artist Vicki Bennett, the “In Heaven (When I Dance With You)” clip features Marc and Dave in full electronic dreams mode, while performing on a heavenly dancefloor and floating with synths through the clouds.

Danceteria is a big, classy and playful farewell to 47 years of Marc and Dave making music as Soft Cell and features career-defining performances from our electronic pop legends. Reminiscent of Sparks, Pet Shop Boys and with lyrics Lady Gaga would kill for, the album takes you on a vivid journey through a day in early ’80s New York, bouncing round the clock from night to bleary daybreak and headlong back into the club. The 12-track album is available to pre-order now on vinyl and CD, with the CD expanding to 14 tracks, including two bonus tracks in form of “Crackland” and “What Is Your Morality.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat