Soft Cell Announces Two New Albums *Happiness now extended and *Happiness now completed for July 2023 Release

Home News James Reed July 6th, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Synth pop pioneers Soft Cell follow up 2022’s acclaimed top 10 album ‘*Happiness not included’ with the release of two expanded editions via BMG on 28th July.

“Happiness now extended” is a limited-edition double vinyl album, featuring longer versions of all the twelve tracks from the original version, and including the single releases – airplay smash ‘Purple Zone’ (with Pet Shop Boys), ‘Bruises On All My Illusions’ and ‘Nostalgia Machine’. It also sees the inclusion for the first time on vinyl of one of the album’s highlights ‘Nighthawks’, with New York performance artist CHRISTEENE. The double 12″ LP is restricted to 1000 copies only.

The plentiful original ‘*Happiness not included’ sessions that the CD version of the album features ten brand new Marc Almond and Dave Ball tracks, plus unreleased mixes, remixes, and single-only tracks. The new 75-minute set fits into the rear section of the existing CD book format. Both formats feature brand new sleeve designs.

“Happiness now completed” also includes a newly re-recorded version of fan favorite ‘Last Chance’, with the addition of a full brass section, plus cover versions of Fad Gadget’s ‘Back To Nature’ and X-Ray Spex’s ‘The Day The World Turned Day Glo’. Lead track ‘First Hand Experience of Second Hand Love’ was originally recorded by Giorgio Moroder, a huge influence on Soft Cell. Dave Ball created the backing track shortly before Marc Almond’s near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2003, and it was two decades before Marc vocals were recorded.

“Marc and I were really keen to use all the music we made during the Happiness sessions,” says Dave. “Our original plan had been to make a 16-song album, but that turned out to be over an hour long, so we whittled it down to 12, and decided to save the other songs for a rainy day. It’s now time to release them. We’re already discussing the prospect of another Soft Cell album, so it’s important to get these songs out now so we can start from scratch on more material.”

“I’ve always said that I’m up for new Soft Cell music if Dave has the tunes,” adds Marc. “If you’d asked me, a few months before the O2 concert, whether Soft Cell had a future, I’d have said no. But everything seemed right again from that point. Once I got used to the idea of new music, I became really excited. The original working title for ‘*Happiness not included’ had been ‘Future Nostalgia’, but Dua Lipa annoyingly came up with the same idea before our album was ready, so that was off the table. As far as the studio goes, Dave and I work at a distance. He sends me ideas and tunes, and I write the lyrics and record my vocals. That’s not a new thing, either. Soft Cell has always been that way. Things just happen… and sometimes they don’t.”

‘*Happiness now extended’ tracklisting:

Happy Happy Happy Polaroid Bruises on All My Illusions Purple Zone (with Pet Shop Boys) Heart Like Chernobyl Light Sleepers Happiness Not Included Nostalgia Machine Nighthawks (with CHRISTEENE) I’m Not a Friend of God Tranquiliser New Eden

‘*Happiness now completed’ tracklisting: