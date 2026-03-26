Soft Cell Share Lead Single “Out Come The Freaks” From Final Studio Album Danceteria

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 2:36 PM

Today, electronic music legends Soft Cell has released “Out Come The Freaks”, which is the very first single from singer Marc Almond and multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Ball‘s final album, Danceteria. The song is a cover of Was’s mutant disco classic and sends Soft Cell into prime disco territory, conjuring the hedonist spirit of early 80s Manhattan and a Danceteria floor filler spun by DJ Mark Kamins. There could not be a more fitting alternative disco banger to pull back the curtain with and beckon you into the world of Danceteria.

The final album is a homage to the legendary nightclub where young Marc and Dave would party until the small hours after the recording sessions for their seminal 1981 debut, “Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret”. The final flourish of glitter to Soft Cell’s “Out Come The Freaks” comes courtesy of guest vocals from Nona Hendryx, the iconic singer, one third of Labelle of “Lady Marmalade” fame and producer of Lisa Lisa and Bush Tetras.

This is the very first material to be released from Danceteria, Soft Cell‘s forthcoming sixth and final album. It is also the first time new music has been released since the sad, untimely passing of Dave Ball in October 2025. Almond led the tributes, describing Ball as a “brilliant musical genius” and the world’s media hailing Dave as an electronic music pioneer.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat