Lykke Li Teams Up With Swedish House Mafia For Collaborative New Single “Happiness Is So Sad”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2026 - 12:14 PM

Today, Swedish House Mafia has returned with their brand new single, “Happiness Is So Sad” featuring Lykke Li, which is out now on all major streaming and download platforms. The track marks the first collaboration between the two artists by bringing together two of Sweden’s most influential musical exports. “Happiness Is So Sad” explores the relationship between happiness and sorrow, how memory can hold both at once and the pleasure of a moment sitting alongside the knowledge that it now exists only in the past.

Produced by Swedish House Mafia, PARISI and Fred Again.., the single was recorded in Stockholm and features Max Martin and Oscar Holter, among the track’s songwriters. It received its world premiere with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Thursday 30 July. The single is Lykke Li’s first new material since her sixth album, The Afterparty, released in May. It follows a summer of performances including Coachella 2026, a headline show at KOKO London, and a performance at the Odeion of Herodes Atticus.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz