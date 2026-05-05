Lykke Li Shares Melodic New Single “Happy Now”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 2:19 PM

According to floodmagazine.com, Lykke Li’s new LP, The Afterparty is arriving on Friday and ahead of the release, the Swedish pop star has shared the epic disco-tinged anthem “Happy Now.” Led by a perfectly placed DJ scratch sirens, shuffling drums and buzzing synth melodies, Lykke offers up an homage to longing, desire and trying to figure out what the hell is going on.

While briefly talking about the new ditty. the artist said: “Jon Fosse walks into a rave and doesn’t come home. ABBA and The Prodigy have a baby and it won’t stop crying. An unanswered prayer on a dancefloor. God isn’t picking up.” Although the number has a deep meaning behind it, the whole thing is beautiful by how the music shakes the background with a catchy disco-dance vibe, while the Lykke sings out the beautiful harmonies and melodies.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela