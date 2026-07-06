Swedish House Mafia Live Debuts Unreleased Lykke Li Collab “Happiness Is So Sad” During Ibiza Show

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2026 - 7:05 PM

According to NME.com, Swedish House Mafia has debuted their new Lykke Li collaboration,”‘Happiness Is So Sad” during their Ushuaïa Ibiza residency. The trio premiered the new track at the White Isle on June 28, as part of their weekly Ibiza residency and later confirmed that it would be released on July 31.

The track features additional production from Max Martin and Oscar Holter, with Ingrosso describing the collaboration as a “Swedish Avengers crew”. Speaking to Vogue Scandinavia about working with his compatriot Li, Ingrosso called her “one of the coolest artists ever”, adding that “her voice is so unique”. Li added: “It’s always nerve-racking working with new people and writing something on the spot, but Sebastian completely put me at ease. His energy is insanely positive and infectious.”

The artist continues with: “When we found the riff we were all screaming with our hands in the air. Those melodies that pierce your soul, that make you want to cry and dance at the same time. We Swedes understand darkness but we love the light more than anyone else.”