Head Trip Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, The Blessed Madonna & More

Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2026 - 3:53 PM

Today, Goldenvoice, the premier California music promoter, has announced HEAD TRIP, which is a one-time only event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on October 10 – 11. People can now register now for access to passes here and passes go on sale March 13, at 11 a.m. PT. Calvin Harris, Fisher B2B Chris Lake Under Construction, Peggy Gou, B2B, Four Tet, Seth Troxler B2B Ben Sterling, Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex, Dom Dolla B2B Kettama, The Blessed Madonna, DJ Harvey and Floating Points Sunflower Sound System.

Also, Head Trip will feature the U.S. debut of the one-of-a-kind Sunflower Sound System that is designed by Floating Points. Inside a dome tent acoustically-treated with paneling made from mycelium, and decorated with stunning tapestries and original artwork commissioned by DJ and artist Josephine Chime, the meticulously crafted audiophile’s dream features 10 unique stacks assembled and positioned to create an immersive, unparalleled sonic experience. Floating Points and several special guests will DJ at Sunflower Sound System the entire weekend.