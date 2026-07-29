Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Former Staff Member

Home News Skylar Jameson July 29th, 2026 - 8:17 PM

After some serious allegations against Kanye West were brought to a Los Angeles court by a former staff member, the case has come to a conclusion. As told in the report from TMZ, according to the court records, the lawsuit between West and his former personal and executive assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has been settled. However, the terms of the settlement deal remain undisclosed. Pisciotta’s lawyer gave a statement to Pitchfork saying, “the matter has been resolved.”

The lawsuit came about when Pisciotta accused West of allegedly drugging her, along with allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing her during her time working for him as his personal/executive assistant, and as the chief of staff and an A&R for West and his companies from 2021 until 2023. Pisciotta’s allegations included an alleged incident where she claimed West engaged in sexual misconduct by masturbating in front of her in a locked room inside a private jet. She also complained that he allegedly repeatedly “touched, groped, fondled, grabbed, and forced himself in and on” her, without consent. Pisciotta even alleges one of those incidents took place at a party that was co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Another alleged incident that TMZ reports, involving Combs, was when the two allegedly drugged her at a studio session cohosted by Combs.

The news comes after Pisciotta filed the lawsuit in 2024. According to TMZ, the settlement is unconditional and there must be a request for dismissal within 45 days of July 23rd. Unlike Pisciotta’s legal team, Kanye’s reps have not given a statement.