Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott & CeeLo Green Join Kanye West Onstage For Performances Of “Bully,” “Father,” “Lost Ones” & More

Home News Aryn Honaker April 4th, 2026 - 5:55 PM

Kanye West, now going by Ye, brought out a number of special guests for his second sold-out show at California’s SoFi Stadium last night, including Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott and CeeLo Green.

Following the release of his most recent album, Bully, the rapper began the first of his two “Ye: Homecoming” shows at SoFi Stadium this past Thursday. The complete show was streamed on his Instagram account for anyone to view.

At last night’s show, Ye brought out Lauryn Hill, who rose from the dome-shaped stage as the audience welcomed her with loud applause. West asked her, “You ready, Ms. Hill?” to which she followed by turning to the crowd and saying, “What’s up, LA?” Then, the pair launched into “All Falls Down” from West’s 2004 album The College Dropout.

Ye brought out Lauryn Hill as a special guest to perform “All Falls Down” at SoFi Stadium tonight pic.twitter.com/UhvN3yXkY6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 4, 2026

The song interpolates Hill’s “Mystery of Iniquity” from her live album, MTV Unplugged No. 2.0, and she holds composer credits on it. Last night was the first time they ever performed together. Although it isn’t the first time Ye has mentioned Hill, as he previously compared Bully to Hill’s iconic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. “This is more the way I remember that Lauryn Hill album, the way I remember Miseducation. I feel it is my Miseducation,” he said, as reported in NME.

Hill stayed to sing some other hits, such as “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Lost Ones.” She also brought her sons, Zion Marley and YG Marley, on stage to perform tracks including “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” which YG and Hill co-wrote together.

Some other special guests were Travis Scott, who joined Ye to perform their new song “Father,” and CeeLo Green, who performed the title track of Bully with Ye.

The rapper’s post-album run is far from over as he’s set to headline the Wireless Festival later this summer in London. According to NME, though, due to his previous controversies and antisemitic comments (that the artist recently apologized for in January), this decision has brought backlash. The mayor of London as well as groups like the Jewish Leadership Council and the Campaign Against Antisemitism have spoken out against the upcoming shows.