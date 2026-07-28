Electric Callboy Shares Bold New Single “The Way You Are”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 2:28 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Today, Electric Callboy has released their newest single, “The Way You Are”, which is one of the most surprising tracks from their upcoming album, Tanzneid, arriving next week on August 7. What begins as an irresistibly catchy late-’90s-inspired boy band love ballad that quickly transforms into one of the heaviest songs the band has ever written. Blending soaring pop melodies with crushing deathcore brutality, “The Way You Are” is a fearless celebration of musical extremes, proving once again that no one blurs genre boundaries quite like Electric Callboy.The accompanying music video starts as a nostalgic late-’90s boy band fantasy before taking a gruesome turn into a blood-soaked nightmare. Romantic, disturbing and unmistakably a Electric Callboy vibe.

“The Way You Are’ started with a pretty simple idea: what if the sweetest late-’90s boy band love ballad suddenly turned into one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever written? We loved playing with that contrast, both musically and visually. The result is probably one of the most unexpected songs we’ve ever released, and definitely one of our favorites on Tanzneid,” said Electric Callboy. In other news, the celebrations kick off with the official album release party at Berlin’s Huxley’s Neue Welt, featuring an Electric Bassboy DJ set, before continuing at Escalation Fest 2026, where the band will perform the new album live for the very first time. Fans can also expect the Loveboat, a full-size Tekkno Train, special guests and a huge celebration at Berlin’s Wuhlheide.