Electric Callboy Announce New Album Tanzneid For August 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Hypercharged”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2026 - 4:35 PM

Today, Electric Callboy has announces their long-anticipated new album, TANZNEID, which is set for release on August 7, through Century Media Records. Alongside the announcement, Electric Callboy kick off the TANZNEID pre-order with a range of exclusive collector’s editions. The release will culminate in a major celebration at Escalation Fest 2026, where the band will perform the new album for the very first time, turning the festival into a one-of-a-kind live premiere incl. an Electric Bassboy DJ Set with new remixes, a Loveboat, multiple guests besides Evil Jared and Krogi, an actual TEKKNO TRAIN and the performance at the Wuhlheide in Berlin.

With TANZNEID, we wanted to create something special, for our fans and for ourselves. Every track surges with energy. We took what we loved about TEKKNO and pushed it further, adding new elements, new sounds, and new extremes. Heavy beats, explosive drops, and moments that hit you right in the chest.The last singles “RATATATA” and “Hypercharged” were just the beginning. Now it’s raw, loud, and alive, in every pulse, every scream, every melody,” said Electric Callboy.

At the same time, the band joins forces with global gaming hit game Brawl Stars for their explosive new single and video “Hypercharged”, which also introduces the new character “Damian” to the Brawl Stars universe. As a whole the music and video captures Damian with fantastic graphics, while the music shakes the background with magical and mystical sounds that matches the vibrant theme.