Drain Cover Sick Of It All’s “It’s Clobberin Time” In Tribute To The Late Lou Koller

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2026 - 7:01 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, hardcore punk band Drain opened their set at yesterday’s Vans Warped Tour stop in Long Beach, CA, with a tribute to late Sick Of It All vocalist Lou Koller. Sadly, Lou‘s passing was announced last week, with his death following his battle with cancer. Drain chose to honor Koller and his legacy with the opening song of their set at the Vans Warped Tour. Vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro addressed the crowd before performing the cover of the 1980s Sick Of It All classic, “It’s Clobberin’ Time“.

Check it out, for the last six years we’ve opened every single set with the same song. We’re gonna change it up today. We’re gonna pay some respect to one of the many late heroes of hardcore. This goes out to Lou. This goes out to Sick Of It All. Warped Tour, do you know what fucking time it is?” said Ciaramitaro. On another note, the band’s set was among those to be livestreamed from this past weekend’s latest stop of the destination festival.