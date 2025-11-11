Drain Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2025 - 5:47 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Drain has announced they will be having a U.S. tour in support of their new album, …Is Your Friend. Shows will be happening in March and April, where Drain will be joined by the incredible lineup of The Story So Far vocalist Parker Cannon’s hardcore-adjacent pop punk band No Pressure, hardcore band of the year Haywire and Australian melodic hardcore supergroup Secret World.

The New York City show will be at Irving Plaza on March 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting on Wednesday, November 12, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

No Pressure just dropped a two-song promo for their upcoming 2026 LP on Triple B/Streets of Hate and people can stream that along with Secret World’s recent EP, Tomorrow Is A Mystery To Me. Haywire recently announced a January tour around FYA Fest with Missing Link, Nasty and Cross of Disbelief as well and they are supporting Dropkick Murphys on their St. Patrick’s tour.

Drain Tour Dates

3/19 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers

3/20 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

3/21 – Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut

3/23 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

3/24 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

3/25 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore

3/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

3/28 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

3/29 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

4/1 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy

4/3 – Detroit, MI – Russell

4/4 – Chicago, IL – Concord

4/6 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

4/8 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

4/9 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

4/12 – Indio, CA – Coachella (just Drain)

4/15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

4/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – Quarry Amphitheater