FYA Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Hatebreed, Drain, Combust and More

Michelle Grisales August 20th, 2025 - 7:36 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Stereogum reported that Florida’s flagship hardcore festival, FYA Fest, has revealed its 2026 lineup, marking the first major announcement of the new year in the genre’s calendar. Taking place over two days this January at its new home, the Orlando Warehouse, FYA draws fans and dancers from around the world for a weekend of chaos.

“Every January, the year in hardcore unofficially begins with FYA Fest, a two-day Florida mosh marathon that attracts reckless dancers from around the world,” the original announcement states. Known for capturing raw, high-energy performances on video each year, FYA has become a proving ground for both legacy acts and rising talent.

The 2026 edition will be headlined by Hatebreed, whose impact on the genre stretches back decades. Hatebreed’s set is expected to be one of the most anticipated of the weekend. The band is already preparing for a busy 2026 after recently wrapping up their summer tour.

Also topping the bill is Drain, one of the most prominent modern hardcore bands. Known for their explosive live shows and energy, they represent the new wave of bands commanding large audiences.

This year’s lineup also includes two major reunions. Philadelphia’s ultra-heavy Turmoil, and the straight-edge crew Excessive Force, hailing from Orange County. Both groups originated in the 1990s and haven’t played in years, making their appearances highly significant. Joining them are additional legacy reunions from Gorilla Biscuits and Merauder, both of whom also carry deep roots in hardcore’s history.

The mid-tier of the bill includes notable acts such as Fleshwater, whose heaviness stands apart from the more traditional hardcore approach of the festival. There will also be a strong presence of current scene leaders to round out the lineup.

This lineup includes Mindforce, End It, Big Boy, Haywire, Gridiron, Magnitude, Combust, Scarab, Final Resting Place, Age of Apocalypse, C4, Seed of Pain, No Idols and Start Today.

FYA will also welcome international representation from bands such as Whispers, Bulls Shitt, Wits End and Nasty, highlighting the genre’s global reach.