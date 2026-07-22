Billie Joe Armstrong Performs Nirvana’s “Drain You” as a Tribute to Jennifer Finch

Home News Beka Welsh July 22nd, 2026 - 10:26 PM

Billie Joe Armstrong performed Nirvana’s “Drain You,” dedicating the cover to L7 bassist Jennifer Finch, who died last Saturday. According to Consequence, Finch had been suffering from severe brain cancer, which was publicly announced less than a week prior to her passing.

The Green Day frontman was performing with his band The Coverups at the Roxy in California on Monday. During the performance, Armstrong introduced the iconic Nirvana track simply by stating “this song goes out to Jennifer Finch from L7” before he and the band launched into the cover. Finch had connections to Nirvana, having dated drummer Dave Grohl in the nineties, amid the band’s monumental breakout.

Armstrong’s wife, Adrienne, had been one of the top donors on Finch’s GoFundMe, donating $5,000. The fundraiser was set up by Finch’s close friend to try and raise money for her continued treatment.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela