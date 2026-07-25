Katseye Releases Melodic New Song “Animal”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 25th, 2026 - 7:08 PM

Hybe x Geffen’s global girl group, Katseye, has released their brand new song “Animal”. “Animal” is the next track from their upcoming Wild ep, which is set for release on August 14th. This song follows the more chaotic “Pinky Up” and the one-off single with Le Sserafim and Illit “Iconic by Mistake”. Compared to those songs, Animal makes for an easier listen, as it’s more melodic and less abrasive. The song’s radio-friendly nature makes sense considering the song was co-written by Ed Sheeran. Production for “Animal” comes from Blake Slatkin and Omar Fedi, who are known for their work with artists such as Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi.

With Katseye, the visuals are arguably just as important as the music itself. Therefore, Animal comes with its own high production, ambitious music video. The music video dropped on Friday, after the group released 2 different teasers. Directed by Cody Critcheloe, who also directed the music videos for “Gnarly” and “Touch”, the “Animal” music video is also very ambitious. Through the video, we see Katseye perform in observation rooms while shifting personas. The video features multiple looks from each member of the group, including total glam, business woman chic, and there are even scenes with the members in boy drag. The “Animal” music video even features some iconic Hollywood references, including a scene with Daniela and Lara that references the 1996 movie Bound. Also, a cameo from the iconic actress, producer and author Demi Moore, known for her work in movies such as The Substance, Ghost, and G.I. Jane.

Katseye drops Wild on August 14th and their documentary film Katseye: Wild Hearts comes the theatres on August 12th, two days before the ep is released. For tickets and information about Katseye’s upcoming documentary, Katseye: Wild Hearts, click here. Wild is available to be preordered on the group’s website.