Katseye Performs “Golden” From Kpop Demon Hunters with Huntrix at Coachella

Home News Akeem Ivory April 11th, 2026 - 10:40 PM

Katseye kicked off the festival’s opening night and are set to perform both weekends treated Coachella attendees to golden performance as the “KPop Demon Hunters” stars joined Katseye (Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung) on the Sahara stage to perform “Golden.” The crowd recognized “Golden” immediately as it played over the speakers of the darkened backdrop before the big reveal.

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being,” Katseye said in a statement at the time. “We fully support this decision. Katseye remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.”

Aside from the Oscar, “Golden,” they performed were “Internet Girl,” “Pinky Up” and “Mean Girls.” The group climbed the ranks as K-pop trainees on the 2023 reality competition series “Dream Academy.” They became breakout performers following the Netflix docuseries “Popstar Academy: Katseye” along with their aptly-titled first single “Debut.” Earilier this year, they landed a Grammy nomination for best new artist. Their song “Gabriela” was nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

This was Katseye’s first performance without fan-favorite member Manon Bannerman, who announced her hiatus from the group in February.