Lil Nas X Shares Heartfelt Mental Health Update Following 2025 Arrest and Bipolar Diagnosis

Home News Beka Welsh June 17th, 2026 - 9:04 PM

Lil Nas X shared a video with fans today, opening up about his mental health and looking forward to the future, with future music on the horizon. The artist began the video by explaining that he’s been back home in Atlanta, with his family, and back in Los Angeles with friends, trying to ground himself following a couple of months spent in rehab. He said that he now has both a therapist and a psychiatrist who have been very helpful in his journey.

The artist went on to speak about his bipolar diagnosis, saying, “I feel like I had known for the past few years, but I don’t want to admit to it ‘cause I didn’t want to have to take medication and, I don’t know, have people think different of me.” He also reckoned his own initial refusal to acknowledge or accept that he was bipolar to the existence of his marginalized identities, saying he is “living life on extreme hard mode” being Black and gay as well as bipolar.

According to Consequence, the artist was arrested in August of last year after allegedly walking through an LA neighborhood nearly naked. He was also charged with resisting arrest and three counts of battery after reportedly assaulting a police officer. He voluntarily entered a treatment program following the arrest, and his charges were dropped, reliant on his compliance with the program, as the judge ruled the incident was a result of his untreated bipolar diagnosis.

In the video, Lil Nas X goes on to say that he is feeling much better overall, “I’m doing better, I’m feeling better, I’m creating freely, and there is less fear in my heart and I’m just smelling the roses.”

He also adds that there is new music coming and that he’s excited for this new chapter. He thanked fans for sticking with him, reflecting on how much they’ve been through together.

“I love you, and all I wanna do is continue to try to make you proud and make myself proud,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)