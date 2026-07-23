Mannequin Pussy Teams Up With Militarie Gun On New Single “World’s Always Burning”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2026 - 2:36 PM

Los Angeles-based Militarie Gun has announces God Save The Gun (Deluxe), which is due out on August 7, through Loma Vista Recordings. The extended version of their recently released and celebrated album, God Save The Gun contains three new tracks, including the new song, “World’s Always Burning” featuring Mannequin Pussy out today. The new songs on God Save The Gun (Deluxe) were originally recorded to appear on the album but upon reflection, the band decided they felt more like the next stage of the thought process following the more internal and first person perspective themes explored on God Save The Gun.

Speaking in his own words about God Save The Gun (Deluxe), vocalist Ian Shelton said: “Everything in God Save The Gun became so focused on the internal, that when it came to fitting these songs in, it felt like they had stepped outside of that perspective. In my head these songs started to form into the feeling of finally coming to after being so caught up in your own head, and then realizing the rest of the world is still out there and you haven’t been actively participating.”

Shelton also elaborates on “World’s Always Burning,” by stating: “I can’t say whether or not the world is actually ending but it certainly feels like the sense of community in the world is all but dead. I wanted to write about all the things we’re tricked into arguing about so politicians and technocratic fascists can get away with whatever they want. My neighbor and I might not agree on everything but at least I know they’re not the one taking people’s rights away and destroying the world.”

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman