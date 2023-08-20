FYA Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Trapped Under Ice, Dying Fetus, Military Gun And More

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 20th, 2023 - 12:15 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, hardcore festival FYA returns for its 10th year on January 6 and 7 in Tampa, Florida at Bryan Glazer JCC. The lineup will feature band’s Trapped Under Ice, Twitching Tongues, and Military Gun and more are scheduled to perform.

Baltimore hardcore band Trapped under Ice formed in 2007, is one of the bands who will perform in the festival. They toured constantly, eventually traveling the world and winning over new fans with their boundary-pushing hardcore style. Another band that will be present in the festival is Military Gun. This alternative, hardcore punk rock band was created by Ian Shelton in the spring of 2020 and put on hold during the Covid 19 pandemic, but never stopped to captivate his followers with a unique and original mix of sounds. And for lovers of brutal death metal, they will be able to taste the music of the band Dying Fetus that will also perform in the festival. They are currently preparing a tour of 27 concerts throughout the country to promote the release of their next album in the next month.

Another great exponent performing at the FYA festival is Twitching Tongues. Their performances prove to be great exponents of the hardcore genre and how they have grown as a group.

Worn are a hardcore band from Wilkes-Barre, PA and released a new LP that questions the necessity of war in the bluntest of terms and tones. Xweaponx is a new straight edge band from Louisville, Kentucky with an overall sense of aggressiveness with well-crafted songs that will serve as a vessel for positive change.

The tickets will go on sale starting Friday, August 18 at 12:00 pm PDT right here