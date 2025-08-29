Militarie Gun Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Leila Franco August 29th, 2025 - 12:09 PM

Following the announcement of their new album release, God Save The Gun, Militarie Gun is hitting the road this fall! The 2025 tour, supported by Liquid Mike and Public Opinion, is set to start at the Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs California on October 25th and conclude in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Launchpad, on November 22nd. With twenty-one dates, this is Militarie Gun’s second North American fall tour since 2023.

Formed in 2020, Military Gun has quickly gained traction as an energetic alternative rock band. Their debut album, Life Under the Gun, earned much acclaim and was celebrated for its human view on the cycles of hurt people can face. The album has been described as “a very human document of being at your worst when you should be on top of the world – an absurdist guide to the intersection of self-destruction and self-belief.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILITARIE GUN (@militariegun)

After such an astounding album release in 2023, it’s no surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting the release of God Save The Gun. The album, which is available to preorder or save, will be streaming on all platforms on October 17th.

Military Gun’s new single, “B A D I D E A,” which premiered on Apple Music’s New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe and came with the announcement of the album, is what inspired the name of the fall 2025 tour. With the new single out and a string of headline shows lined up, Militarie Gun is set to have a very successful year.

The Bad Idea 2025 Tour Dates

10/25 – Hotel Zoso – Palm Springs, CA

10/26 – Grey Witch – Henderson, NV

10/29 – The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

10/30 – XBk – Des Moines, IA

10/31 – Camp Spaceman – Louisville, KY

11/01 – Dirty Dungarees – Columbus, OH

11/02 – Bottlerocket Social Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

11/04 – No Fun – Troy, NY

11/06 – Palladium Upstairs – Worcester, MA

11/07 – Amityville Music Hall – Amityville, NY

11/08 – Maggie’s Bar & Grill – Lakewood, NJ

11/09 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

11/11 – The Warehouse – Richmond, VA

11/12 – Eulogy – Asheville, NC

11/14 – New Brookland Tavern – Columbia, SC

11/15 – Fat Cat – Hattiesburg, MS

11/16 – Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA

11/18 – Secret Group – Houston, TX

11/19 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

11/21 – Resonant Head – Oklahoma City, OK