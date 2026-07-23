John Prine Announces New Posthumous Compilation Album Found Dogs Featuring Unreleased Recordings For October 2026 Release

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 23rd, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Consequence has announced a curated archival release of John Prine’s work will be released on October 9th via Oh Boy Records. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Prine’s 12th studio album, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings, and the posthumous album—aptly titled Found Dogs—will release one day before what would have been Prine’s 80th birthday.

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The 10-track Found Dogs was originally released earlier this year as a limited-edition run of 2,000 LPs for Record Store Day in April. The collection includes acoustic solo performances, various alternate takes and several unreleased Prine originals. Standouts include “Quit Hollerin’ At Me,” a solo acoustic version of “Humidity Built the Snowman,” the demo of “Lake Marie” and the unreleased tracks “Hey Ah Nothin'” and “Dogs in Burlington.” A press release for Found Dogs calls it an “intimate look at his songwriting and studio process during a pivotal time era of his career.” The first preview of Found Dogs is another unreleased original called “World Without Love.” Below, watch a lyric video comprised of Super 8 footage from a Prine family vacation circa 1970.

Found Dogs Tracklist: