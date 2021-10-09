Jason Isbell Covers John Prine’s “Souvenirs” On Tribute Album Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol 2

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 9th, 2021 - 4:23 PM

According to Stereogum, Jason Isbell has released a cover of the late John Prine’s “Souvenirs” on his tribute album, Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol 2. In addition to “Souvenirs,” the album features covers like Sturgill Simpson’s “Paradise,” Brandi Carlile’s “I Remember Everything” and Tyler Childers’ “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You.”

Isbell’s cover of Prine’s song feels just as charismatic and smooth as he does the song justice. Speeding up the tempo and changing the key, Isbell puts his own touch on the late artist’s classic. Isbell’s take sounds slightly more country, while Prine’s version sounds slightly more folk. Both songs use almost solely guitar as instrumentation to complement their voices, although Isbell introduces a drum beat that makes the song more upbeat and happy. As a whole, Isbell’s cover is refreshing and pleasing to listen to.

Recently, Jason Isbell announced a covers album titled Georgia Blue, dedicated to how the state of Georgia helped win the presidential election in 2020. The album will feature contributions from Julien Baker, Brandi Carlile and more on its October 15 release date. Isbell has also recently released his cover of R.E.M’s song “Driver 8,” which he performed live last month.

Isbell also covered Rolling Stones’ “Sway” at a performance in Chicago in honor of late Charlie Watts.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz