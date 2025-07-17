Previously Unreleased John Prine Song “Hey Ah Nothin” Shared Posthumously

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 17th, 2025 - 7:58 AM

The late singer-songwriter John Prine’s unreleased song “Hey Ah Nothin” was just released this Tuesday the 15th – and has already been shared countless of times. Although he died at 73 years old on April 7th, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19, Prine had released several albums between 1971 to 2018. Throughout his career he has amassed a large audience and earned almost 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Prine first released his acclaimed studio album Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings in 1995. Produced by Howie Epstein of the rock band Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (who passed away in 2003 from drug use), this is one of Prine’s lesser known but still influential albums.

For its 30th anniversary, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings will be brought to vinyl for the first time since its release. With it comes five previously unreleased demos and alternate takes, along with the song “Hey Ah Nothin” – an unreleased track. Like much of his previous work, “Hey Ah Nothin” features a country/folk-esque theme surrounding nostalgia and change. Posted to the social media platform Youtube on the official John Prine channel, the music video was directed and animated by artists Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard.

According to sterogum.com, the other bonus material for the deluxe album include alternate versions of “Ain’t Hurting Nobody” and “Quit Hollerin At Me,” acoustic versions of “All The Way With You” and “Humidity Built The Snowman,” and a demo version of “Lake Marie.” The Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings reissue will be out on September 12, 2025 via Oh Boy Records. Fans interested can pre-order now on johnprine’s official store.