Sturgill Simpson Releases Cover of John Prine’s Paradise from New Tribute Album Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: The Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2

Country music star and actor Sturgill Simpson has released a cover of John Prine’s “Paradise” which will be released on the John Prine tribute compilation album Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2 due to be out on October 8 on Prine’s record label Oh Boy! Records. Oh Boy! Records is also the second oldest independent record label in Nashville.

Simpson is from Kentucky and he also comes from a line of coal miners so it’s not surprising he would choose to sing this cover. There are some subtle differences to the sound – that being of modern technology and therefore every instrument and vocals stands out more clearly.

“For myself along with many others, he was a mentor. He was very giving with his time and wisdom, and we were all grateful to get to know him,” stated Simpson on John Prine.

The song was recorded in Prine’s The Butcher Shoppe studio and it was the last song to do so for the album. The Butcher Shoppe studio was founded by Prine and Grammy Award-winning producer David Ferguson. Oh Boy! Records has promised to release a new song and artist each month until the album’s release date in October so that audiences can get a sneak peek as to what to expect on the Volume 2 edition.

At the end of last year, Simpson surprised fans with an album. He also had some harsh criticisms towards the Country Music Association for ‘snubbing’ John Prine.

Photo credit Sharon Alagna.