Kacey Musgraves Plays New Songs From Upcoming Album Live For The First Time “Middle Of Nowhere,” “Back On The Wagon” and “Uncertain, TX

Home News Akeem Ivory April 19th, 2026 - 9:37 AM

Coachella tradition for the last few years is to have a surprise performer on Saturday, April 18. This week, it was country star Kacey Musgraves. The Grammy Award winner debuted a few new songs from her upcoming album Middle of Nowhere and played through some of her biggest hits.

Announced as the surprise performer earlier this week, Kacey Musgraves made her return to the stage after a seven year hiatus. Showing she still has that old Texas charm to mark the occasion, she arrived on stage on horseback and gave her upcoming album’s title track its live debut as the opening number. Other new songs to be performed live for the first time were the bittersweet, toxic relationship ballad “Back On The Wagon” and “Uncertain, TX”– which featured a line dance break.

Musgraves took a brief moment to played the clip of her 2019 Coachella performance were she famously instructed the crowd: “When I say ‘yee,’ you say ‘haw’,” but scolded them in a now-viral moment, saying: “I didn’t say fucking yee!” when they yelled “haw” too early.

Check out footage from her performance below: