Chelsea Wolfe Announces New Album The Dark For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Cold”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2026 - 11:52 AM

According to Brooklyvegan.com, Chelsea Wolfe released her first new songs since 2024, “The Dark” and “Death is Not the End,” last month and now, she has announced her ninth LP. The Dark is due out on August 21, through Loma Vista, with vinyl to follow on September 18. For those who may now know, BrooklynVegan has an exclusive “gold forest” vinyl variant that us limited to 500 copies and available for pre-order in the BV shop, along with an exclusive and limited edition t-shirt.

Wolfe worked on The Dark with a new cowriter, Jennifer Decilveo, in addition to regular collaborator Ben Chisholm. Along with the album announcement, the artist has given another preview her upcoming album with “Cold,” which is an aching ballad that captures the bold musical creativity Wolfe made to match the stunning and compelling theme on her new album. As a whole, the instrumentation is great by the instrumentation blends in nicely with the singer’s lovely melodies and harmonies.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva