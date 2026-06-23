Chelsea Wolfe Shares Pair Of New Singles “The Dark” & “Death Is Not The End”

Home News Steven Taylor June 23rd, 2026 - 1:26 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe has shared two new tracks today ahead of a coming ninth studio album and her first new songs since 2024’s She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She. The tracks, “Death is Not The End” and “The Dark,” both feature instrumentation from a variety of rock and metal talents. Both tracks, including a visualizer for “Death is Not The End,” can be found on her YouTube.

“The Dark” is a moodier and stripped back track, beginning with Wolfe singing over acoustic guitar. The instrumentals are provided by bassist Justin Meldal-Johnsen of Air and Beck, and drummer Stella Mozgawa, known for work with Warpaint and Courtney Barnett. The track has a drab, but ironically not overtly dark atmosphere, with percussion and muted guitars coming in towards the end of the track – not completely blowing out the somber mood, but adding a small bit of intensity to it all the same, helping to carry all the emotion of Wolfe’s voice.

“Death is Not the End” kicks off equally somberly, this time with a whole video to accompany the track. The song opens with Wolfe – whom also stars in the video – singing in a nearly completely hushed tone about mortality, dropping the song’s title. This time, Wolfe is supported on the track by Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck and Matt Chamberlain, known for his work with Tori Amos and Fiona Apple. The track spends two minutes in the very low, moody sound akin to the last track, but comes in with crushing guitar reverberations around two minutes in. Shots of waves crashing ashore accompany the heavy strums, with drums and Wolfe’s vocalization joining the guitar to bring the track into a heavy and darker sound.

Wolfe has yet to formally announce much on her forthcoming ninth album, but these two tracks provide a taste of what’s to come from it. Wolfe recently announced a 43-date tour across the US and Europe, which is set from mid-September to December of 2026.