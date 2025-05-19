HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik Joins Chelsea Wolfe Onstage To Live Debut “MEAN” During Cruel World Set

Home News Juliet Paiz May 19th, 2025 - 2:44 AM

According to an Instagram post, Chelsea Wolfe surprised fans at the Cruel World Festival when Jake Duzsik from HEALTH joined her onstage to perform their song “MEAN” live for the very first time. The moment was a standout, adding an exciting energy to her set.

“MEAN” is a dark and moody track that fits perfectly with Chelsea’s signature blend of gothic, folk and experimental sounds. Jake’s voice brought a new dimension to the live performance, blending seamlessly with Chelsea’s haunting vocals. Together, they created a powerful atmosphere that captivated the crowd.

The chemistry between Chelsea and Jake was clear as they performed, giving fans a special experience that felt both intimate and powerful. The live version of the song kept the same emotion as the studio recording but added an extra edge that only a live setting can provide.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement about the surprise collaboration, praising how well the two artists worked together on stage. Many called it one of the most memorable moments of the festival.

This debut performance hints at the strong creative connection between Chelsea Wolfe and Jake Duzsik. Their collaboration on “MEAN” showcases how their styles complement each other, mixing dark sounds. For fans of both artists, the live debut of “MEAN” was a thrilling moment, leaving many eager for what might come next from this pairing. Chelsea Wolfe and HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik have set a high bar with this unforgettable live performance at Cruel World.

To add on, HEALTH just finished up their Spring tour. They played ten shows in areas such as New Orleans, Nashville and Columbus. They finished up their shows on May 15 in Florida and fans are excited for what’s to come.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat