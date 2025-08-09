Chelsea Wolfe Joins Faun On Collaborative New Single “Nimue”

Home News Skylar Jameson August 9th, 2025 - 8:44 PM

Chelsea Wolfe peforming at Cruel World Festival in Los Angeles, CA on May 17th, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Dark folk band Faun is back with their new song “Nimue”, for their next album HEX. “Nimue” is a take on the legend of the Lady of the Lake. The song features Chelsea Wolf, who contributed by playing the electric guitar. “Nimue” combines Faun’s dark, whimsical, folky sound with the rock vibe Wolfe brings with her instrumentation. The new song is definitely heavier than a lot of the music Faun has released in the past. According to Higher Plain Music, in addition to Wolfe’s guitar, “Nimue” features fascinating pipes and flute riffs.

“Nimue” is a dark and tense soundscape that brings the listener into another world with its immersive music video. The music video was filmed in a cave and features witchy and gothic fashion. There are also some interesting visual effects in this music video, as well.

The upcoming album, HEX, will be out on September 5th. The album is said to focus on magical themes and feature surprising collaborations, such as Fatma Turgut being featured on “Umay”. But, until HEX comes out, take a listen to “Nimue” and watch the music video below!