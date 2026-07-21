Boy Harsher Announces New Album Get Mean For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Hard Beat”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2026 - 6:10 PM

Today, Boy Harsher has announced their new album, GET MEAN, which is due out on September 18, through Atlantic Records. The album is a meditation on love, loss and survival. Across the record, Boy Harsher, the duo of Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller, confronts grief and heartbreak head-on by tracing the difficult process of moving through loss and discovering a path toward renewal. At its core, GET MEAN is a redemption album that is a document of one of life’s most painful chapters and the strength found on the other side of it.

Alongside the album announcement, Boy Harsher has shared the new single and music vide,o “Hard Beat.” The music video was directed by Boy Harsher with cinematographer Owen Smith-Clark and explores themes of surveillance, deviance and trauma with influence from Helmut Newton’s 1995 “High and Mighty” feature and the queer punk of Greg Araki’s films. The video sees a pair of freaky deviants, played by Cheeky Ma and Mo Stark, speeding down an uncanny highway in a vintage Cadillac. Matthews, in a funeral veil, narrates from the backseat. Meanwhile, a woman in a leg brace, played by Angel Zinovieff, is being recorded on closed circuit in a windowless tiled room. The movement in the video was choreographed by performance artist Monica Mirabile (FLUCT).

Get Mean Track List

1. Ronny

2. Jeans

3. Break Me

4. Tough Luck (When You Don’t Call)

5. Faulty

6. Coming Home

7. Hard Beat

8. Ice Pick (Walk Away)

9. Ivy’s Spiral

10. Pray 4 Me

11. Falling ~

12. Bleed

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt