Boy Harsher Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Jeans”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2026 - 7:18 PM

On the heels of the announcement of their headline Heartbreak Tour taking place this fall, Boy Harsher, the duo of Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller, has shared the new single, “Jeans.” The bouncing, new wave track arrives with a tongue and cheek music video directed by Boy Harsher. The video features dancers in black latex performing a choreographed line dance, while initiating a misfit newcomer spliced with footage of Jae and Gus performing the song that is being projected through old television screens.

While speaking about the new single, Jae shares: “Jeans’ came from two distinct experiences between Gus and I. I was living in a ‘small town’ trying to understand my life, attempting freedom from the pressure of being ‘anyone.’ Meanwhile, Gus was chasing his aspirations in the Big Apple. We both were seeking our dreams in polar ways … and in this cheeky way, ‘Jeans’ speaks on that quest through our commodification of a dream.”

The Heartbreak Tour kicks off in Hudson on September 25 and travels through Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New Orleans and other places before concluding at New York’s Knockdown Center. Boy Harsher will have support from Choir Boy, Evanora Unlimited, True Blue and Kassie Krut on select dates.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt