Dog Days Fest Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Mannequin Pussy, Boy Harsher, Geese & More

According to stereogum.com, Dog Days Fest is a rock ‘n’ roll event in Savannah, Georgia and it is about to return for its third installment. This time around, Dog Days has added an extra day and it will be visiting venues around Savannah on June 6, through June 13-15. Mannequin Pussy, Geese, Angel Du$t and Boy Harsher will be serving as headliners.
The rest of the Dog Days lineup includes performances Coma Therapy, Telehealth, Lip Critic, Jalen Reyes, Twen, Sick Thoughts, Tobacco City, Pyrex and Hello Mary. The full weekend pass is going for a very reasonable price of $112.35. People can find information and tickets by clicking here.
Also performing will be The Macks, Glyders, Evan Wright, Wolf Mask, BirdLeaf, The Mar-Mars, Wieuca, Beer, Cel Ray, Adhesive, Hello Mary, Artificial Go, Caminator, Pardoner, Robert Lester Folsom, Lip Critic, The Convenience and other musical acts.
Photo Credit: Sam Pittman