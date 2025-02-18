Dog Days Fest Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Mannequin Pussy, Boy Harsher, Geese & More

The rest of the Dog Days lineup includes performances Coma Therapy, Telehealth, Lip Critic, Jalen Reyes, Twen, Sick Thoughts, Tobacco City, Pyrex and Hello Mary. The full weekend pass is going for a very reasonable price of $112.35. People can find information and tickets by clicking here.

Also performing will be The Macks, Glyders, Evan Wright, Wolf Mask, BirdLeaf, The Mar-Mars, Wieuca, Beer, Cel Ray, Adhesive, Hello Mary, Artificial Go, Caminator, Pardoner, Robert Lester Folsom, Lip Critic, The Convenience and other musical acts.