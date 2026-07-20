Pure Reason Revolution Announce New Album Terrifying Angels For September 2026 Release, Share Lead Single & Video “Spin Like Fire”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2026 - 5:22 PM

Progressive alternative rockers Pure Reason Revolution return with their new album, Terrifying Angels, which is their fourth since reemerging in 2019. The record will be released on September 25 and it also features bass contributions from Mariusz Duda (Lunatic Soul) and Kristoffer Gildenlöw, while mixing duties are once again handled by Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief. The album new is preceded by the band’s latest single, “Spin Like Fire”.

Musically, the new sound is amazing buy the dark and potent, full of savage riffs, ominous soundscapes, and thrashing, grungy layers is melded, of course, with the band’s signature transcendent harmonies. “The last record was more chill, so it just felt terribly natural to do something grittier, heavier and more aggressive,” Jon Courtney explains. The core trio of Jon Courtney, Annicke Shireen & Ravi Kesavaram are joined by a cast of collaborators for the album, featuring old friends and new partners alike. The eponymous song was born out of a jam session in Portland, Oregon, with founding bandmate Greg Jong, who also co-wrote “Rumination Ruin”. Meanwhile “Haywire Heart” and “Hold Your Wrath”, which is respectively the shortest and longest tracks in PRR’s discography. The album (featuring artwork by Carl Glover), will be available as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold LP edition and as Digital Album.

Terrifying Angels Track List

1. Spin Like Fire

2. Black-Arrow Acrobats

3. Haywire Heart

4. Terrifying Angels

5. Rumination Ruin

6. Below Radiance

7. Hold Your Wrath