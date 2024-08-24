Pure Reason Revolution Share Melodic New Single & Video “Betrayal”

Home News Minnie Dao August 24th, 2024 - 11:45 PM

Progressive alternative rockers Pure Reason Revolution have just released their latest single, “Betrayal,” from their upcoming sixth studio album, Coming Up To Consciousness, set to drop on September 6, 2024, via InsideOutMusic. The song, like much of the album, delves into intense themes of betrayal, deception, fear, grief, mortality, and the quest for sanity.

“Betrayal is a haunting track that combines the band’s signature progressive rock sound with raw, emotional lyrics. The song opens with a delicate guitar riff that slowly builds with keyboards and drum beats, and atmospheric synths. The intricate bassline, performed by Guy Bratt, ass another dynamic dimension to the song along with the backing siren-esque vocals of Chloe Alper. The song leaves the audience siting on the edge, restlessly anticipating what emotions the song might lead them to next.

Lyrically, “Betrayal” explores the themes of loss and guilt. Jon Courtney, one of the band’s founding members, explains that the song was inspired by a deeply personal experience involving the death of a beloved pet. “My daughter says whenever we see a white butterfly it’s Dennis visiting us, ‘and your soul it passes by still’,” Courtney says. The song’s lyrics, such as “not built to feel your death/ it shakes me to the core,” captures the unexpected pain and sorrow that come after such a loss, even when one thinks they are prepared.

The music video for “Betrayal” perfectly captures the son’s haunting and solemn mood. Set against a monochromatic backdrop, the video features a series of surreal and emotive visuals, including fluttering white butterflies, shadowy figures, and abstract art installations that mirror the song’s themes of loss and mourning. Each scene is meticulously crafted to reflect the intense emotions conveyed in the lyrics.

The band also released “Useless Animal” back in July to tease their upcoming album, which we reviewed and covered here. For more on Pure Reason Revolution, including past stories and updates, check out our previous coverage here.