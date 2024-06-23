Pure Reason Revolution Announces New Album Coming Up To Consciousness for September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Dig Till You Die”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 23rd, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Progressive alternative rock band, Pure Reason Revolution is set to release their sixth studio album Coming Up To Consciousness via InsideOutMusic. Their new to-be-released album will be out on September 6th. The album features themes of betrayal, deception, fear, grief, mortality, and questions of sanity.

Legendary musician Guy Pratt, known for working with the likes of Pink Floyd played the bass guitar on seven of the eight tracks on Pure Reason Revolution’s new album. The band tells fans to expect more ambitious bass lines in Coming Up To Consciousness than they’ve heard in any previous Pure Reason Revolution albums.

Jon Courtney comments: “Spawned from the bereavement after my dog was put down, a numb & dry creative spell ensued, but after a meeting with my writer friend Craig Walker (Archive/Power of Dreams) & sharing how the last months had been, he urged me to get this experience down in lyrics & music. Suddenly the album flew out of me/us! In terms of the recording process, this album was probably the most enjoyable to make, with the various collaborations firing creativity.”

After the announcement of their new album, The “Dead Butterflies” artists released their first single supporting the Coming Up To Consciousness album, “Dig Till You Die.” This new single, with bass guitar played by Pratt, will be the opening song on the band’s upcoming album. Pure Reason Revolution has also released a music video to accompany “Dig Till You Die.” The video features artistic visuals of a wooden marble track and shots of the band with special effects. As of today, June 23rd, the “Dig Till You Die” music video has been viewed over 19,000 views.

Listen to “Dig Till You Die” and watch the Thomas Hicks-directed music video:

“Dig Till You Die” is available to be streamed now.

Coming Up To Consciousness Tracklist: