Pure Reason Revolution Share New Live Video For “As We Disappear”

Juliet Paiz September 29th, 2024 - 11:57 PM

On September 26, Pure Reason Revolution shared a live in the studio version of their song “As We Disappear” from their album Coming Up To Consciousness which was released on September 6. The video was filmed live at Circle Studios in Berlin and features Jon Courtney playing the guitar and singing from different angles.

Jon Courtney is seen in a room with a beautiful carpet, vibrant plants and instruments as he sings. The video cuts between overhead angles, eye level angles, and lower angles. Everything feels peaceful as we watch art form between our eyes. This version of “As We Disappear” could certainly be used to calm yourself down after a hard day. It is soothing, comforting and pleasant.

It is a much different feeling to hear this studio version in comparison to simply listening to the song itself directly off of the album. This version feels more intimate and raw. The video itself creates a mood that makes viewers feel as if it is just them and Jon Courtney enjoying the beauty of music. This amount of simplicity is difficult to pull off without coming across as boring, but the whole video and sound quality was executed perfectly.