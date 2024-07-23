Pure Reason Revolution Haunting Shares New Single & Video “Useless Animal”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2024 - 4:05 PM

Progressive alternative rockers Pure Reason Revolution return with their sixth studio album, Coming Up To Consciousness, which will be released on September 6 through InsideOutMusic. Betrayal, deception, fear, grief, mortality and questions of sanity, with heady and primordial themes animate the latest conceptual LP from the band.

And now, Pure Reason Revolution has shared a new song and music video “Useless Animal,” which is amazing by how the vocal performances serenades the ears with beautiful harmony while the instrumentation sizzles the air with bittersweet rock vibes that compliments the dark theme. As for the music video, each scene gives viewers a chance to view life from a kaleidoscope and scrapbook point of view.

While talking about the song, Jon Courtney says: “Very pleased to launch our next single, showing another side of ‘Coming up to Consciousness’. The song’s about how we don’t realize something’s worth until it’s gone.Taking my dog to be put down & the emotional fallout, the unexpected impact. Grief is the price we pay for love.”

The artist adds: “Written as a result of purposefully trying to avoid my usual repertoire of chords. This was the first track Guy Pratt played bass on, he did a wonderful job & his input spurred on further creativity.”