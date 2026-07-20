Neurosis’ Steve Von Till Announces Summer 2026 Solo U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2026 - 5:35 PM

Poet, educator and Neurosis vocalist/guitarist Steve Von Till will tour the West Coast next month in support of his latest solo album Alone in a World of Wounds, which was released through Neurot Recordings last year. The 10 day tour kicks off on August 19, in Spokane and runs through Oakland, Los Angeles, Pioneertown, Denver, Salt Lake City and other cities. Joining the artist on stage will be Dave French on synths, bass and percussion and Brent Arnold on cello with support from Six Organs Of Admittance. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ploughing a different furrow, Alone in a World of Wounds is a collection of sweeping gothic tinged Americana, tripped out drones, beautiful world weary vocal melodies and slowly unfurling cello arrangements. Initially inspired by the harmonic resonance of piano and synths and his long standing love of ambient music, Alone in a World of Wounds follows 2021’s No Wilderness Deep Enough in reflective ambience. Opening up his voice in ways he has never done before, the album’s genesis came through intuitive improvisations.

Steve Von Till Tour Dates

8/19 – Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper

8/21 – Oakland, CA – Thee Stork Club

8/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

8/23 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

8/25 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

8/26 – Cottonwood, AZ – Queen B Vinyl Café

8/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister

8/28 – Denver, CO – Ghost Canyon Festival

8/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon