Neurosis Frontman Steve Von Till Announces New Album No Wilderness Deep Enough for August 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Dreams of Trees”

Neurosis’s lead singer Steve Von Till has announced a new solo album called No Wilderness Deep Enough, which he’ll release on August 7 through Neurot Records, the label he co-founded. In addition to announcing his fifth solo album, Von Till has also released a dirgey take on chamber music, his deep gravelly vocals reciting the sparse but meditative lyrics. Much of the song is instrumental, including the dramatic minutes-long piano-led conclusion.

The song features a mellotron, cello, French horn and “percussion with occultish intent,” which perfectly encapsulates what this song is all about. These instruments are featured throughout the album, which includes players like Randall Dunn, who’s produced for Marissa Nadler and Earth, Brent Arnold and Aaron Korn. In fact, Von Till was challenged by Dunn to sing over the compositions he created with Korn and Arnold, and that became No Wilderness Deep Enough.

Not only is Von Till announcing a new collection of solo songs, his first under his own name in five years, he’s also announcing a book. It’s called Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems and Collected Lyrics and it’s his first published work of poetry. It collects pieces from his 20 years as a solo artist, both as Steve Von Till and of course as the title would suggest, Harvestman.

No Wilderness Deep Enough follows previous solo releases A Life Unto Itself from 2015, A Grave is a Grim Horse from 2008, If I Should Fall to The Field from 2002 and As The Crow Flies from 2000. In addition to recording as a solo artist and with famed experimental metal band Neurosis, Von Till has also released albums with even more experimental Neurosis spin off band Tribes of Neurot and as Harvestman.

No Wilderness Deep Enough track listing

1. “Dreams of Trees”

2. “The Old Straight Track”

3. “Indifferent Eyes”

4. “Trail the Silent Hours”

5. “Shadows on the Run”

6. “Wild Iron”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat