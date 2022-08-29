Neurosis Issues Statement Regarding Scott Kelly’s Admission Of Abuse Against His Family & Retirement From Music

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2022 - 11:32 AM

According to Consequence, vocalist and co-founding member of California-based metal band Neurosis, Scott Kelly has confessed that he allegedly perpetuated “emotional, financial, verbal and physical abuse” against his wife and children. He has also announced that he will be permanently retiring from music; the band has since released a statement on his admission of the alleged abuse.

On Saturday, August 27, Kelly came forward about the alleged abuse he had engaged in, revealing that he had become obsessed with controlling others and that he used manipulative tactics such as allegedly threatening to self-harm or commit suicide. He also said that he allegedly “inflicted physical damage on people” in order to maintain his control over them.

In a lengthy statement posted to Neurosis’ official Facebook, the remaining band members offered, “We cannot overstate the level of disgust and disappointment we feel for a man who we once called Brother. As a band, we parted ways with Scott Kelly at the end of 2019 after learning about severe acts of abuse he committed towards his family over the previous years,” They continued, adding, “We did not share this information out of respect for his wife’s direct request for privacy, and to honor the family’s wish not to let their experience become gossip in a music magazine.”

The band went on to discuss the fact that they had not been on speaking terms with Kelly for the past three years despite “making numerous attempts” to contact him. They claim that Kelly’s post was not made in an attempt to be publicly open about his wrongdoing but rather “another attempt at manipulation” and “another opportunity for his narcissism to control the narrative.” The band again stressed their concern for the safety of Kelly’s family, including the domestic violence hotline as well as the newly launched crisis lifeline 988.

At the end of the statement, the band explained that it is not yet the appropriate time to discuss how they will move forward musically, only stating that they plan on “provid[ing] more information about [their] future musical endeavors” at a later date.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat