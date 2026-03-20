Neurosis Announce Reunion With New Vocalist Aaron Turner & Surprise Drop First New Album In 10 Years An Undying Love For A Burning World

Home News Aani Nagaiah March 20th, 2026 - 3:37 PM

No pre-release. No singles, and no warning. On the spring equinox, Neurosis posted a statement exactly three sentences long: “Spring Equinox 2026 — a time for new beginnings. We are Neurosis. Aaron Turner is our new bandmate.” The album was already live.

An Undying Love For A Burning World, their first record in a decade, dropped today via Neurot Recordings with Aaron Turner (ISIS, SUMAC, Old Man Gloom) stepping in on vocals and guitar alongside Steve Von Till, Jason Roeder, Dave Edwardson and Noah Landis.

Turner fills the slot vacated by founding member Scott Kelly, who departed in 2019 following his admission of domestic abuse and was publicly condemned by his bandmates in a 2022 statement. The remaining members are emphatic: this is not a reunion. “We never broke up,” they insist.

“We need this, perhaps more than ever, and we suspect we are not alone. The trials and tribulations in our personal lives and as a band, combined with simply trying to navigate the insanity of our society, with the stress, anxiety, and isolation that come with it can be excruciating. Add to that the existential confusion and sorrow of the climate crisis and the sixth mass extinction. This strange emotionally charged music has always been our method of trying to survive this and this is what we’ve always been singing about. This was now or never.”

Turner’s arrival was immediate. “He came straight out of the gate contributing, writing and presenting ideas,” the band says. “His energy matches ours perfectly. It’s as if he was always meant to be there.” The connection runs over three decades deep — Turner has said Neurosis was the band his heart and mind had been searching for before he even knew it existed, and his own work with ISIS was informed directly by theirs.

“From the moment I first heard Neurosis over 30 years ago, I felt this was the music my heart and mind had been seeking but not yet heard. It is an honor and a true pleasure to have been welcomed so warmly into a band that not only shaped my perspective on the limitless possibilities of music — but has lived and exemplified the necessity of upholding creative integrity and camaraderie above all else.”

The album runs just over an hour across eight tracks and was recorded by Scott Evans (Kowloon Walled City, Sumac, Great Falls) at Studio Litho in Seattle over three winter weekends and mixed in three days at Antisleep Audio in Oakland. Physical preorders for LP, CD and cassette are available via Neurot Recordings.

[LISTEN / SHARE — Bandcamp embed: https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3310773467/size=large/bgcol=111111/linkcol=c8102e/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/]

An Undying Love For A Burning World — Track Listing

We Are Torn Wide Open Mirror Deep First Red Rays Blind Seething and Scattered Untethered In the Waiting Hours Last Light

Alongside the record, Neurosis revealed they will headline Fire in the Mountains 2026, which is their first live performance in seven years. The festival runs 23/07/26–26/07/26 at Red Eagle Campground in East Glacier, MT on the traditional lands of the Blackfeet Nation, presented by the Firekeeper Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing suicide in Indigenous communities. Tickets are available here.

Von Till currently serves on the board of Firekeeper Alliance. “I cannot think of a more appropriate environment for us to return to the stage,” he says. “Last year’s Fire in the Mountains festival was the most profound music event I have ever been a part of. The weekend took on a healing, cathartic ceremonial nature that is difficult to put into words. Using emotionally heavy music to build community and collectively stare darkness in the eye is something we have always believed in, but using it to directly address the heartbreaking reality of suicide, grief, loss and trauma is taking it to another level.”

Fire in the Mountains Director and Founder Jeremy Walker adds: “We have been working quietly with Neurosis for a long time to make this moment possible. Steve has been one of FITM’s most steadfast champions, and in turn, we strive to be his. To provide the stage for the return of one of the most impactful bands of our generation is more than a milestone, it is a dream realized. FITM has always been a labor of the soul. We invite you to join us at Red Eagle Campground for a once in a lifetime performance.”

[WATCH / SHARE — YouTube embed: replace [YOUTUBE_VIDEO_ID] in https://www.youtube.com/embed/[YOUTUBE_VIDEO_ID] once the official Neurot Recordings upload is confirmed]

Previously on mxdwn — Neurosis

Neurosis Issues Statement Regarding Scott Kelly’s Admission of Abuse Against His Family & Retirement From Music

Neurosis Frontman Steve Von Till Announces New Album No Wilderness Deep Enough for August 2020 Release

Neurosis @ Union Transfer 8/07