Motionless In White Unveils New Single “Fight Like Hell”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2026 - 6:39 PM

Following the release of Motionless In White‘s latest album, Decades, the band has shared their new single, “Fight Like Hell”. As a whole, the ditty is amazing by how the dynamic instrumentation smacks the background with sheer musical power, while the vocalist flawlessly sings out the deep and emotion lyrics some people can relate to. There is no doubt that the band’s latest effort is shows how much they have grown through their music and creativity.

“I can’t believe it’s finally the day to release DECADES into the world,” says singer Chris Motionless. “No other record means as much to me personally as this one does. The past two-and-a-half years of working on it have been some of the best and most challenging years of my career creatively, but integral to the story of what makes MIW the band that it is. 20 years of nothing but raw determination is what you will find on this record and I’m so grateful for every day we get to keep living our dreams.”

Motionless In White returned to the road this week on the headline The Sweat and Blood Tour, which is promoted by Live Nation. Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress will serve as support. The North American tour is the band’s first American headlining tour in nearly three years and kicks off on July 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with stops in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and other cities.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi