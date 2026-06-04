Motionless In White Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates Featuring Dayseeker, The Devil Wears Prada, Dark Divine & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 7:18 PM

Motionless In White has announced the second leg of The Sweat and Blood Tour. Dayseeker will serve as direct support. The Devil Wears Prada and Dark Divine will also appear. This leg fittingly kicks off the night before Halloween in Worcester and runs through November 20, in Pittsburgh. Tickets will be available starting with an Artist and Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, June 2, at 12 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m. local time here.

The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off on July 14. Lorna Shore, Fit For A King and Static Dress will serve as support. The North American tour is the band’s first American headlining tour in nearly three years, with stops in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix before wrapping up on August 15, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It also includes a stop at Red Rocks, which the band’s first time headlining the venue.

The Sweat and Blood Tour Dates

7/14 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/16 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

7/18 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

7/19 — Mansfield, OH — Inkcarceration*

7/21 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater

7/22 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater

7/24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/25 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/26 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/28 — Albuquerque, NM — First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

7/29 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/31 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

8/1 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

8/4 — Portland, OR — Theater of the Clouds

8/5 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

8/7 — Sandy, UT — Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

8/9 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/11 — Oklahoma City, OK — Zoo Amphitheatre

8/12 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

8/14 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/15 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

*Festival

10/30 — Worcester, MA — DCU Center

10/31 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

11/3 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

11/4 — Savannah, GA — VyStar Pavilion

11/5 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

11/7 — Nashville, TN — The Truth

11/8 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center Arena

11/10 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

11/11 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

11/13 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

11/15 — Albany, NY — MVP Arena

11/18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena

11/19 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

11/20 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi