Motionless In White Team Up With Skylar Grey For Collaborative New Single & Video “R.I.P.”

Home News Steven Taylor June 20th, 2026 - 2:34 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Metalcore band Motionless in White teamed up with singer-songwriter Skylar Grey for their latest single release. “R.I.P.” was shared Wednesday, June 17th and comes off the band’s upcoming seventh studio album Decades. A video for this new track was shared, which can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The gothic video opens with a gloomy, grey shot in a church with a pair of figures laying in repose in the otherwise empty cathedral. The opening lines, “If you ever leave, it would be the end of me/ I would die, but I’d never rest in peace” appropriately set the stage for a dark metal track about romance, both the turbulence of it and yet it’s ability to linger and transcend even death. “Skylar’s voice brought it to another level that I never could have achieved on my own,” said Motionless in White singer Chris Motionless. “I really love the lyrics for this song. Even though I wrote it through a romantic lens, I love that it can be applied to any moment in your life when you’ve had a falling out with someone you deeply care about, whether that’s a best friend, family member, or romantic partner.”

“The song really hones in on the deafening silence that follows after you’ve said hurtful things to one another that you wish you could take back,” he continued. “It’s meant to capture the tension that exists in that quiet space of separation. You want to apologize and make things right, but you don’t know how. You want to tell them you love them more than anything and can’t live without them, but there’s a lot of pain on both sides that has to be confronted first. All the while, you’re left with the crippling uncertainty of whether the relationship can ever recover and move forward, or if it’s destined to be laid to rest and gone forever.”

Decades is out July 17th. “R.I.P.” is the third song on the album’s tracklist