Motionless in White Drops New Song “Playing God” with Corey Taylor and Announces New Album Decades for July 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic May 7th, 2026 - 4:23 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Motionless in White have officially announced their seventh studio album Decades, set for release on July 17th via Roadrunner Records. The band also dropped a new single titled “Playing God,” featuring Corey Taylor, alongside a lyric video that is now available to watch. The release marks another major step in the band’s ongoing evolution as they continue expanding their dark, theatrical sound.

The new track “Playing God” leans into a heavier and more aggressive direction, pairing Motionless in White’s industrial metal edge with Corey Taylor’s unmistakable intensity. According to Chris Motionless, the song is an observational commentary on toxic internet culture and the rise of negativity online. He describes frustration with how social media, once intended to connect people, has instead amplified division, hostility and misinformation. The collaboration with Taylor adds an extra layer of volatility to the track, reinforcing its confrontational tone.

Decades finds Motionless in White continuing to merge their signature blend of metal, gothic atmosphere, industrial textures, and electronic elements while pushing into new territory. The album also features additional guest appearances from Skylar Grey and Anthony Martinez of Dark Divine, with production handled by Drew Fulk and Justin “JD” deBlieck. Chris Motionless has emphasized that the record reflects both their history and their willingness to take risks while staying rooted in emotional, heavy songwriting.

Tracklist:

“Decades”

“log_in//crash_out”

“R.I.P.” (Feat. Skylar Grey)

“Fight Like Hell”

“Playing God” (Feat. Corey Taylor)

“All That I’ve Ever Known”

“Blood Rave” (Feat. Anthony Martinez)

“Love At First Bite”

“Count Back From Zero”

“Blood Pact”

“Afraid Of The Dark”

“Sunglasses At Night”

“Hollywood” (Bonus Track)

“Fight Like Hell” (Feat. Outlier) (Bonus Track)