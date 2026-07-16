Phoebe Bridgers Shares Acoustic Rendition Of “Lost Boys” Following Second Appearance On The Tonight Show

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 3:18 PM

Following back-to-back performances of her new single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over the last two nights, Phoebe Bridgers has released “Lost Boys (Acoustic).”The artist made two unannounced appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the television debuts of “Lost Boys” and “Lost Boys (Acoustic)” this week. The performances were juxtaposed with two very different bands: night one’s band entirely composed of kids between the ages of 8-14 and night two featuring veteran musicians for the debut of the acoustic version.

Last month, the four-time Grammy winner announced her much anticipated third album, Lost Weekend out August 14, on Dead Oceans. The following day “Lost Boys” was released, marking her first original material to be released since 2022. Her newly announced arena tour sold out in North America and the UK within hours of the general on-sale. On Thursday, August 13, there will be over 300 global midnight album release parties for fans to listen to Lost Weekend early and purchase the record. For more details fans can visit here.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin