Phoebe Bridgers Announces Madison Square Garden Pop-Up Show With $1 Ticket Lottery

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2026 - 1:27 PM

Following a run of surprise acoustic pop-up club shows around the country, Phoebe Bridgers has announced a show taking place on Thursday, June 4, at Madison Square Garden. The upcoming performance is the first Bridgers show in New York City since 2022. This special NYC pop-up, TIDAL Presents: Phoebe Bridgers at Madison Square Garden, requires advance registration for a chance to be randomly selected for tickets. The sign-up window for tickets is open now through 11:59 p.m. EST tonight through June 1, 2026.

Tickets are $1.00, with proceeds benefiting the organization selected by Phoebe: the Community Justice Exchange’s National Bail Fund Network, specifically their Immigration Bond Freedom Fund, which works to release people from immigration detention while their cases are processed. If you would like, you can choose to donate more when you register. No portion of the ticket purchase is tax deductible.

If you would like to give more, you can donate directly to the fund at any time. Choosing a higher donation amount does not increase your chances of being selected. Only one registration is allowed per person. This show is all-ages, and tickets are limited to two per person. All registered fans will be notified of the random selection results via email and text message by Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 1:00 P.M. EDT. Tickets will be randomly assigned and delivered through Digital Delivery on or before June 4, 2026 at 5:00 P.M. EDT. Fans who are randomly selected for tickets will receive an email with ticket access instructions at that time. In line with Phoebe’s other recent surprise shows, no phones or recording devices will be permitted into the arena.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that guests will maintain possession of at all times. Pouches will be unlocked at the end of the event. Anyone seen using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue. Guests are encouraged to bring a credit card for purchases inside the venue. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin